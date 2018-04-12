LUMP (Laura Marling & Tunng’s Mike Lindsay) – “Cause Of The Contemporary” Video

Over the years, the UK singer-songwriter Laura Marling has become a truly vital and prolific force. She’s regularly been cranking out intense, eloquent albums that push folk-music ideas in unexpected directions; last year’s Semper Femina was one of her best. And new Marling’s got a new band. Together with Mike Lindsay, a founding member of the adventurous and folk-influenced UK band Tunng, Marling is half of a new duo called LUMP, and their debut album is coming later this spring.

According to a press release, Marling and Lindsay met at a Neil Young show, which Marling was opening. Lindsay had been working on developing a new sound — a sort of psychedelic, synth-inflected prog-folk thing — and Marling seemed like a natural fit for it. But LUMP isn’t just the name of the group. It’s also a character, a spectacularly fuzzy yeti-type thing who appears both on the duo’s album cover and in their video for first single “Curse Of The Contemporary.”

“Curse Of The Contemporary” is a spacey, layered rocker full of withering, half-sarcastic lyrics about circa-now life. And for the video, director Esteban Diacono has given us a single-shot story of the LUMP character dancing against a series of projected backdrops. Below, check out the video, as well as the tracklist for LUMP’s self-titled debut.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Late To The Flight”

02 “May I Be The Light”

03 “Rolling Thunder”

04 “Curse Of The Contemporary”

05 “Hand Hold Hero”

06 “Shake Your Shelter”

07 “LUMP Is A Product (Credits)”

LUMP is out 6/1 on Dead Oceans.