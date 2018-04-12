Stream Criminal Code 2534

The Tacoma, Washington band Criminal Code have been around for a few years, playing on bills with mostly hardcore bands but not really making hardcore. There’s plenty of frantic intensity in the band’s music, but there’s also some of the idiosyncratic melodic sense of a Hüsker Dü, and he atmopheric heaviness of an early Cure. Today, the band follows up the 2014 album No Device with a new one called 2534, and it kicks a lot of ass. You can stream the whole thing below.

<a href="http://derangedrecords.bandcamp.com/album/2534" target="_blank">2534 by CRIMINAL CODE</a>

2534 is out now on Deranged Records.