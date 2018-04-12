The Temptations Cover The Weeknd

The Temptations debuted a cover of the Weeknd’s “Earned It” today. The song is Abel Tesfaye’s contribution to the Fifty Shades Of Grey soundtrack and was released in 2014.

The cover will be included on the Temptations’ forthcoming album All The Time, alongside other reinterpretations of pop songs like Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man,” and Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me.”

Rolling Stone spoke to the only living original Temptations member, Otis Williams, who said that he actually doesn’t like modern pop music all that much.

I’m often asked, ‘Otis, what do you think about the music of today?’ … Understand, I’m from the school of Motown, where great songs were written, produced, performed, structured daily. I don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, but I’m really not impressed with some of the stuff I hear on the radio.

Williams has a soft spot for “Earned It,” though, and the Temptations rearranged the track to suit their classic Motown vibe. Check out the cover below.

All The Time is out 5/4 via Universal.