The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

It’s Coachella weekend, which means that about a hundred thousand at-least-theoretical music fans are now converging on the California desert, waiting for the yodeling kid to show up. If you are reading this, you’re probably not there, so let’s watch some videos together. (If you’re reading this and you are there, I admire your commitment, but stop reading this and go try to find drugs somewhere.) This week’s picks are below.

Minimal single-shot videos like this are usually not my thing, but the tension in this one is enough to set your teeth on edge. And the changes are so subtle that they demand your attention.

Chromeo’s whole persona hardened into schtick many years ago, but you can’t go wrong with sitcom plots that involve cute children.

A Black Mirror episode, except somehow romantic, and with some severely goofy dancing from Legend.

I think this video is trying to tell us something. I just need to figure out what.

At this point, I admire Drake’s dominance the same way I admire, say, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That dominance is crushing and all-consuming and slightly alarming. But what are you going to do? The shit is entertaining, and I like to be entertained.