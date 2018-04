Vertical music videos — they’re all the rage! Last month, Taylor Swift released a one-take vertical video for her Reputation track “Delicate” and the Weeknd released a couple for My Dear Melancholy, all via Spotify. Now Nicki Minaj has released a vertical video of her own for “Chun-Li,” one of the two new tracks that she shared yesterday. The selfie video is basically just Nicki rapping into the camera and being hot, and you can check it out below.