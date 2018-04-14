A$AP Rocky Says He’d Like To Work With Morrissey

“Everyday,” one of the singles from A$AP Rocky’s 2015 sophomore LP At. Long. Last. ASAP, featured Rod Stewart. And “Forever,” Rocky’s last single and probably his best song in years, was built almost entirely around a sample of Moby’s very pretty 2000 hit “Porcelain.” The guy clearly has a thing for unexpected collaborations.

So when A$AP Rocky appeared on the first episode of Complex’s new original series Open Late this week and host Peter Rosenberg asked who Rocky wants to hit the studio with in the future, he didn’t just phrase it like that. Instead, he specifically added, “We know you like to pick random old white guys.” It’s true! He does! And Rocky didn’t disappoint, picking one of rock music’s preeminent crotchety old white guys as his dream studio collaboration: Steven Patrick Morrissey.

“I might have to fuck with Morrissey, on some Smiths shit,” Rocky said. “Make some emo, real, retro-infusion, motherfuckin’ 2018 shit, man.” While you imagine what that might possibly sound like, you can watch the whole interview, which also features Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid and Rocky talking about his admiration of Kanye West, below. Rocky and Rosenberg’s discussion of dream collabs and Morrissey begins about 28 minutes into the video.