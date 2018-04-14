Watch SZA’s Full Coachella Set Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Isaiah Rashad, & Trippie Redd

SZA became a bona fide star last year with the release of her excellent debut album Ctrl, which neared the top of our Best Albums Of 2017 list. And yesterday, she brought her considerable star power to bear on the opening night of Coachella, performing in the midst of a sleepaway camp-inspired stage set complete with a campfire, a swingset and an Airstream.

She brought some other star power along for the ride, too. Her debut album Ctrl had a bunch of guests, and several of them made it to her performance on the main stage last night. Her TDE labelmate Isaiah Rashad came out to deliver his verse on “Pretty Little Birds,” and to close out the set, Kendrick Lamar himself joined her onstage to perform “Doves In The Wind” and “All The Stars,” their recent collaboration from the Black Panther soundtrack album.

Sing-rapping Ohio SoundCloud star Trippie Redd also made an appearance to perform his song “Dark Knight Dummo.” Sadly but unsurprisingly, although SZA performed her Rihanna collab “Consideration,” Rihanna herself did not make an appearance. The rest of the set did, however, feature plenty of great performances from SZA by herself, and you can watch the entire set below.