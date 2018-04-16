Watch Eminem Perform With Dr. Dre & 50 Cent At Coachella

Last night, Eminem headlined the last night of Coachella’s first weekend. He had a hell of an act to follow. Em took the stage the night after Beyoncé had headlined and reduced the entire rest of the festival to ash. There was simply no way Eminem could come close to equaling that but he did what he could. He had a stage made up to look like the Detroit skyline, including a fake water tower, which was cool. And he had a whole lot of guest stars.

Em’s set last night included cameos from hook-singers Kehlani and Bebe Rexha, the latter of whom filled in for Rihanna on “The Monster.” (Rihanna was at Coachella this weekend, but maybe she just didn’t feel like doing the guest-appearance thing.) Skylar Grey, Eminem’s favorite singer of portentous choruses, filled in for Beyoncé, Dido, and Rihanna on “Walk On Water,” “Stan,” and “Love The Way You Lie,” respectively. But the two biggest guests of the evening were old buddies of Eminem.

First, there was 50 Cent, who invaded the stage for a quick three-song set of “In Da Club,” “My Life,” and the Em collab “Patiently Waiting.” And then there was previous Coachella headliner and semi-recluse Dr. Dre, who came out onstage immediately after the “Dr. Dre’s dead, he’s locked in my basement” part from “The Real Slim Shady.” Dre performed “Still D.R.E.” and “Nuthin’ But A G Thang,” with Eminem filling in for the absent Snoop Dogg on the latter. He did his part from 2Pac’s “California Love” — this time without the 2Pac hologram — and then he and Em did “Forgot About Dre” together. Watch a few fan-made videos below.

Eminem is playing virtually every major American festival this year. Dr. Dre and 50 Cent aren’t going to be at all of them, are they?