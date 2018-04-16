Gang Of Four – “Ivanka (Things You Can’t Have)”

At the end of the week, UK post-punk veterans Gang Of Four are releasing a new EP that has some very eye-catching artwork: a photo of First Daughter Ivanka Trump. It’s called Complicit. The title is, of course, a reference to the infamous comments that Ivanka made during a CBS interview where, when asked if she was complicit in her father’s administration, answered: “If being complicit is wanting to be a force of good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit.”

Gang Of Four have just released a new song from the EP, “Ivanka (Things You Can’t Have),” that uses the words she said during that interview and then jumps off from there, with lines like: “In the morning, daddy wants me in his room/ It’s where we get together/ It’s not true that daddy calls my name in stormy weather.”

The band’s Andy Gill shared this statement with Pitchfork about the track:

It would’ve been easy to be extremely damning about Donald Trump and of course, like everyone else, I could have called him all kinds of names. What drew me to this subject at all was the running commentary from Ivanka in the earlier stages of this administration—it was fascinating to get a kind of explanation or justification from the daughter who had already been given an official position within the White House. And frankly, a lot of it was pretty funny. But although the characters in the Trump family are interesting, it’s more the ideologies and politics which they represent and enable which need describing.

Wonder if “punk phase” Ivanka would be into this! The Complicit EP is out 4/20.