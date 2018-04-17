Morrissey: “The Modern Loony Left Seem To Forget That Hitler Was Left Wing”

Morrissey has lately been on a supreme anti-press kick. Late last year, he gave an interview to the German news magazine Der Spiegel in which he defended accused sexual assaulters Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey. (It’s one of many absurd things he’s said lately.) Morrissey disputed the magazine’s account of what he said, and the magazine responded by releasing the audio of him speaking. Morrissey also claimed that he would never give another print interview, and he launched his new website by writing an essay bashing the British newspaper The Independent. But if anyone was really worried about news outlets twisting Morrissey’s words, rest assured that his words were already plenty twisted.

As NME points out, Morrissey has now given another interview, but it’s not with a press outlet; it’s with his own website. Speaking to a particularly obsequious interviewer named John Riggers, Morrissey had plenty of insane things to say, and now he can’t accuse a news outlet of taking those words out of context. For instance, when Riggers asks Morrissey about the accusations of racism that have dogged him for his entire career, he jumps right into the “Hitler was actually a leftist” talking point:

People accuse, yes, but they can’t penetrate or illuminate. The sole point of all of those NME slurs was to turn my audience against me. I recall one NME piece many years ago which addressed its readers with “We just can’t turn you off him, can we?.” That said it all. And as far as racism goes, the modern Loony Left seem to forget that Hitler was Left wing! But of course, we are all called racist now, and the word is actually meaningless. It’s just a way of changing the subject. When someone calls you racist, what they are saying is “Hmm, you actually have a point, and I don’t know how to answer it, so perhaps if I distract you by calling you a bigot we’ll both forget how enlightened your comment was.”

Here is Morrissey on the availability of halal meat, tying halal certification to “supporters of ISIS”:

If you have any concern for animal welfare, for example, you cannot possibly vote for either Conservatives or Labour, because both parties support halal slaughter, which, as we all know, is evil. Furthermore, halal slaughter requires certification that can only be given by supporters of ISIS, and yet in England we have halal meat served in hospitals and schools! UK law is pointless!

Morrissey also says that Sadiq Khan, the Muslim mayor of London, “cannot talk properly”:

London is debased. The Mayor of London tells us about “Neighborhood policin” — what is “policin“? He tells us London is an “amazin” city. What is “amazin“? This is the Mayor of London! And he cannot talk properly! I saw an interview where he was discussing mental health, and he repeatedly said “men’el“… He could not say the words “mental health.” The Mayor of London! Civilisation is over!

To be fair, Morrissey also called Theresa May, the UK’s conservative prime minister, “incapable of leadership.” But here is Morrissey on what he calls “political correctness” in London policing:

London is second only to Bangladesh for acid attacks. All of the attacks are non-white, and so they cannot be truthfully addressed by the British government or the Met Police or the BBC because of political correctness. What this means is that the perpetrator is considered to be as much of a victim as the actual victim. We live in the Age of Atrocity.

Early in the interview, Riggers mentions that Morrissey has been accused of supporting Brexit, and here’s his response:

Accused is the correct word! It isn’t possible to be congratulated for supporting Brexit, is it? That should tell you all you need to know about the outstanding lack of neutrality within the British press. It’s all a pointless argument anyway because, as you’ve surely noticed, Brexit did not happen. The EU wouldn’t allow it to happen. It is now a dead issue. The people said Leave but the EU said no. People wanted to leave the EU because of the complete erosion of freedom under EU rules, and the fair-minded majority now see in even more frightening ways how very much they are hated by the EU, not to mention the British political elite. How England is today is a country that is not leaving the EU. Hungary, Italy, Finland and Poland will leave before the UK is allowed to. A second referendum is muttered about but people don’t realize how a second referendum will see an ever higher percentage of people voting Leave. What then? A third referendum?

And when asked about our colleagues at SPIN accusing Morrissey of fascism, Morrissey implied that he’s pursuing legal action against SPIN:

I will be interested to see how they explain themselves in court. It’s unfortunate to take any publication to court, but sometimes you must, and this is one of those times because otherwise the press can succeed in dictating an ugly view, which they fully realize can place you in danger.

You can read the full interview, which includes graphic images of animals being killed, here.