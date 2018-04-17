David Bowie Takes Over NYC Subway

The New York City subway may be a godforsaken hellscape, but it does occasionally do something kinda fun. Last year, the MTA rolled out limited edition Twin Peaks and Supreme fare cards, and Union Station briefly went purple with a series of Spotify-sponsored ads celebrating Prince’s catalog’s return to Spotify and other streaming services. Now it’s David Bowie’s turn.

As you may have heard, David Bowie is currently the subject of a big retrospective at the Brooklyn Museum called David Bowie Is. And right now, as Brooklyn Vegan reports, the Broadway-Lafayette subway station in Manhattan, blocks away from where Bowie used to live in SoHo, has been transformed into a tribute to the Thin White Duke. Ads for David Bowie Is and Bowie’s catalog on Spotify — the streaming service is also a sponsor of the exhibit — are plastered all over the station along with posters of Bowie’s face, installations making use of the station’s architecture, and a “David Bowery” street sign. The MTA has also rolled out Bowie MetroCards, which you can also get at the Broadway-Lafayette station. (Since they seem to be in such a fun mood, maybe they’re open to revisiting James Murphy’s “subway symphony” idea?)

In other David Bowie news, the London production of Bowie and Enda Walsh’s musical Lazarus was filmed for a movie. That movie is premiering at New York’s Kings Theatre on 5/2, and the screening will be a accompanied by a live soundtrack performance from the seven-piece band that backed Michael C. Hall and the rest of the cast in the musical’s original off-Broadway run in NYC.

Check out some photos from Bowie’s subway takeover below.

