Andy Jenkins – “Sweet Bunch” Video

For many years Richmond-based Andy Jenkins toiled behind the scenes of Spacebomb, the powerhouse indie folk studio and label that has helped launch Julien Baker, Bedouine, and Natalie Prass among others. Now Jenkins is gearing up to share his own homespun melodies. “Sweet Bunch,” from his forthcoming debut album of the same name, sees the singer-songwriter embracing what surrounds him— Richmond’s atmosphere and the sound of his fellow musicians.

“Sweet Bunch” was produced by Spacebomb founder Matthew E. White; its intermittent sing-talking and indie twang somewhat resemble a stripped-down Beck. Jenkins’ lyrics use nature as a metaphor, a reference that unfolds in the song’s scenic music video. In it, a very cute dog hikes and canoes to the tune of bright guitar riffs. soaked in a saturated green filter Watch and listen to “Sweet Bunch” below.

Sweet Bunch is out 6/15 via Spacebomb. Pre-order it here.