On Monday night at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, there was a benefit concert called Above Ground, with proceeds going to the organization MusiCares. The show was set up by Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison, and they covered two albums in full, Adam & the Ants’ Kings Of The Wild Frontier and the Velvet Underground’s Velvet Underground & Nico. During their performance of the latter, Courtney Love came out to sing “I’m Waiting For The Man.” Watch below.