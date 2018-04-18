Pinkshinyultrablast – “Dance AM”

Pinkshinyultrablast relocated from Russia to Los Angeles last year. With that new location came a pared down lineup and a slightly updated sound, which has been exhibited in a handful of singles over the last year, including “In The Hanging Gardens” and “Find Your Saint.” The band’s third album, Miserable Miracles, is set for release in a couple weeks, and today they’ve shared a new track from it, “Dance AM,” which leaves their shoegaze roots behind altogether and goes for an airier synth-pop shimmer. Listen to it below.

Miserable Miracles is out 5/4 via Club AC30.