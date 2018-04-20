Stream Three Knee Deep Wrong World

The Tampa band Three Knee Deep could’ve only ever come from Tampa. Three Knee Deep make a chugging, metallic, fight-music version of hardcore that is extremely ’90s, from the machine-gun sound effects to the rhythmic-grunting vocals that sometimes sound a bit like rapping. In fact, samples from The Wire are pretty much the only immediate evidence that the band’s new album Wrong World could’ve come out anytime after 1996. The new album just arrived today, and it is extremely fun retrograde knucklehead music. You can stream it below.

Wrong World is out now on Triple B.