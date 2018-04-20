Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

And yes, I will continue to bring this up in every R. Kelly article–every single one–until someone from The Other Site comments publicly on their decision to have him headline the 2013 Other Site Music Festival. Upvote me or downvote me–I don’t care. Even though The Other Site doesn’t have a comment section and likely never will, I’m sure there are people that work here who used to work there and vice-versa, I’m sure you occasionally read each other’s work and go through the comments, and I’m sure some of you are friends with each other. So, at least one of their current or former staff members is bound to read my at least one of my comments at some point or another. I know I don’t have much power as a lowly commenter, so all I can do is make this as awkward as possible for all of you until somebody does the right thing and says something. Also, I will continue to laugh theatrically and light up the comment section whenever either site posts a #woke thinkpiece asking “is it still okay to like [artist] in light of [x]?” if x is anything short of sexual assault and/or human trafficking. You know it’s wrong to promote him, you know it’s wrong to endorse him even implicitly, and you know it completely flies in the face of your sites’ editorial stances with regard to rape culture, sexism in the music industry, #MeToo, etc. This is not just about that one video, that one girl, and that one trial. As Jim DeRogatis put it: “This is a trail, two and a half decades long, of dozens of young African-American women whose lives have been ruined by R. Kelly. This is not Jerry Lee Lewis marrying his cousin or Elvis and Priscilla, or Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin and Lori Maddox. This is different. It is a horrifying document of a rape in real time.” Please, please take a stand and speak out against this dirtbag.