This week Moz was fascist, Mist was leaked, and Cardi was right. Also guys from Staind and Limp Bizkit had a really satisfying beef.
Today is 4/20 and tomorrow is Record Store Day, so smoke ‘em if you got ‘em and head to a record store to buy a CD (?) by Flatbush Zombies.
Got socks? https://t.co/U8sFldDusq pic.twitter.com/Fam6o7NoaF
— 311 (@311) April 20, 2018
#Happy420 https://t.co/Yh5iuFGSw2
— Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) April 20, 2018
if ur gonna smoke grass tonight (or any night), do it before or after the show or outside, the person next to u might have asthma or something so just be considerate !
— frankie cosmos (@frankiecosmos) April 20, 2018
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|crania americana
|Score:45 | Apr 13th
|
We sure “Break the Simulation” isn’t already the title of a Muse album?
|Posted in: Kanye West Says He’s Writing A Philosophy Book Called Break The Simulation
|#9
|El Gummo
|Score:46 | Apr 13th
|
Holy shit thank you
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#8
|crania americana
|Score:47 | Apr 17th
|
Fred Durst and Wes Borland = Bad & Bougie
|Posted in: Staind Frontman Blasts “Bougie Motherfucker” From Limp Bizkit
|#7
|YBB.
|Score:47 | Apr 16th
|
This isn’t gonna be a popular opinion, but…maybe Torres isn’t good or interesting enough to justify the marketing dollars that 4AD dropped on her last album’s rollout, and they decided to cut their losses.
|Posted in: Torres Says She Was Dropped By 4AD “For Not Being Commercially Successful Enough”
|#6
|Peter Helman
|Score:49 | Apr 18th
|
I think you’re underestimating how incompetent people are as a rule
|Posted in: Father John Misty’s New Album Was Briefly Available On Apple Music Before It Was Even Announced
|#5
|Mercury Jones
|Score:50 | Apr 16th
|
YAAAAAAAS I’LL TAKE THAT OVER A GRAMMY ANYDAY, FUCKING EAT IT BRUNO MARS.
|Posted in: Kendrick Lamar Is The First Rapper To Win The Pulitzer Prize For Music
|#4
|undergroundspoon
|Score:52 | Apr 16th
|
1) Vince is one of the only rappers I trust to speak well about social issues any more.
|Posted in: Watch Vince Staples Call R. Kelly “A Piece Of Fucking Shit” And “A Child Molester” In Coachella Interview
|#3
|El Gummo
|Score:52 | Apr 16th
|
And yes, I will continue to bring this up in every R. Kelly article–every single one–until someone from The Other Site comments publicly on their decision to have him headline the 2013 Other Site Music Festival. Upvote me or downvote me–I don’t care.
Even though The Other Site doesn’t have a comment section and likely never will, I’m sure there are people that work here who used to work there and vice-versa, I’m sure you occasionally read each other’s work and go through the comments, and I’m sure some of you are friends with each other. So, at least one of their current or former staff members is bound to read my at least one of my comments at some point or another. I know I don’t have much power as a lowly commenter, so all I can do is make this as awkward as possible for all of you until somebody does the right thing and says something.
Also, I will continue to laugh theatrically and light up the comment section whenever either site posts a #woke thinkpiece asking “is it still okay to like [artist] in light of [x]?” if x is anything short of sexual assault and/or human trafficking.
You know it’s wrong to promote him, you know it’s wrong to endorse him even implicitly, and you know it completely flies in the face of your sites’ editorial stances with regard to rape culture, sexism in the music industry, #MeToo, etc.
This is not just about that one video, that one girl, and that one trial. As Jim DeRogatis put it: “This is a trail, two and a half decades long, of dozens of young African-American women whose lives have been ruined by R. Kelly. This is not Jerry Lee Lewis marrying his cousin or Elvis and Priscilla, or Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin and Lori Maddox. This is different. It is a horrifying document of a rape in real time.”
Please, please take a stand and speak out against this dirtbag.
|Posted in: Watch Vince Staples Call R. Kelly “A Piece Of Fucking Shit” And “A Child Molester” In Coachella Interview
|#2
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:53 | Apr 19th
|
That’s a lot of ego being simultaneously squirted into the universe. I can’t fucking wait.
|Posted in: Kanye West Has Two Albums Coming In June, Including One With Kid Cudi
|#1
|TelevisionMan
|Score:55 | Apr 16th
|
Every music blog turning into America’s hot new hip hop, and every music critic on twitter trying to one up each other on the praise of the new shitty pop star album has consequences.
|Posted in: Torres Says She Was Dropped By 4AD “For Not Being Commercially Successful Enough”
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|
|downvote eh
|Score:-16 | Apr 13th
|
lolol, WORST album cover of the 00s/10s whenever/all time!
|Posted in: Saturdays = Youth Turns 10
|#4
|francis1919
|Score:-17 | Apr 19th
|
Yeah if Malkmus had no melodic sense whatsoever.
|Posted in: Courtney Barnett – “City Looks Pretty”
|#3
|manwellius
|Score:-17 | Apr 18th
|
Nice try. Hope that doesn’t deter others with a similar intent.
|Posted in: Man Arrested At Taylor Swift’s House Had Knife And Rope
|#2
|skeetcricket
|Score:-23 | Apr 16th
|
Question a man of color’s stardom? Stereogum is literally Hitler.
|Posted in: New J. Cole Album Coming This Week
|#1
|myparentsgivememoney
|Score:-27 | Apr 17th
|
Shut the fuck up, undergroundspoon
|Posted in: Morrissey: “The Modern Loony Left Seem To Forget That Hitler Was Left Wing”
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|YBB.
|Score:6 | Apr 16th
|
A couple weeks ago there was a commenter “Doris” on a Deadspin thread, using our beloved Doris Montgomery’s profile pic, who said: “I don’t know about this but what I do know is that Deafheaven’s Sunbather is the best album of the decade.” This was said commenter’s first post in four years. There was a collective “WTF” from the Deadspin commentariat; I replied, “Doris, this is YBB. Let’s get you back to Stereogum and get you a nice cup of hot cocoa.”
And then I posted this:
|Posted in: New Deafheaven Single “Honeycomb” Out This Week?