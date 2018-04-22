Sufjan Stevens Performs On Live From Here — Listen

Sufjan Stevens performed on the most recent episode of the Chris Thile-hosted variety radio show Live From Here (formerly titled, “A Prairie Home Companion”). He played “Heirloom” from 2010’s All Delighted People, “Visions of Gideon” and “Mystery of Love” from Call Me By Your Name, and his one-off single “Tonya Harding,” which is now available in 7″ format.

Sufjan also sang a hymn from his childhood. He recalls being “struck by it as a kid because it’s actually really dark and gloomy.” You can listen to his performances via Live From Here.

Chris Thile accompanied Sufjan onstage during his 2018 Oscars performance. Thile’s program has featured the likes of Kasey Musgraves and Tune-Yards and will soon debut episodes with with Father John Misty, Neko Case, and Stephen Malkmus.