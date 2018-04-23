Girl Talk & Erick The Architect – “Trouble In Paradise”

We know Girl Talk, the Pittsburgh producer known to his parents as Greg Gillis, for his frantic, dizzying mash-up records and for the live shows that have historically always been more like massive, disorienting parties. But in recent years, Gillis has turned his attention toward rap production, crafting tracks for people like Freeway and Don Q. And today, he’s got another new track, a collaboration with the Brooklyn rapper Erick The Architect.

Erick The Architect is also known as Erick Arc Elliott, one third of the trio Flatbush Zombies, who just released the new album Vacation In Hell earlier this month. Elliott isn’t just a rapper in Flatbush Zombies; he’s also the producer. But on the new track “Trouble In Paradise,” he turns production duties over to Gillis, who’s made a neon bass-honk of a beat. (Given everyone involved, there is a decent chance that the song is named after the spinning flying kick that used to be Kofi Kingston’s finishing move.) Elliott raps on it nimbly, though without the overdriven personality of someone like his fellow Flatbush Zombie Meechy Darko.

The kinda-unlikely duo’s new track aired on last night’s episode of the HBO show Silicon Valley, which has a history of commissioning cool-kid dance-rap songs. You can hear it below.

“Trouble In Paradise” is out now at iTunes. Read our feature on Flatbush Zombies here.