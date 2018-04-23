No Problem – “Get The Feeling Back” & “Circling The Drain”

Edmonton punks No Problem have been around since 2010, and they’ve steadily been cranking out bruising but surprisingly catchy DIY bangers ever since. Yesterday, they came out with a new two-song EP called Let God Sort Em Out. “Get The Feeling Back,” the first of the two new songs, is a frothing melodic attack with street-punk gang-chant vocals but also with some of the squealing, riff-happy messiness of prime Wipers. “Circling The Drain,” the second song, is an all-out hardcore blitzkrieg. It’ll only take you three and a half minutes to hear both songs, and you can do that below.

<a href="http://derangedrecords.bandcamp.com/album/let-god-sort-em-out" target="_blank">Let God Sort Em Out by NO PROBLEM</a>

Let God Sort Em Out is out now on Deranged.