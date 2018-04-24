Life Is Beautiful 2018 Lineup

Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival is once again coming to downtown Las Vegas in the fall, and it’s bringing the Weeknd, Arcade Fire, Florence + The Machine, and Travis Scott along with it.
The lineup, which was just announced today, also features N.E.R.D., Death Cab For Cutie, Tyler, The Creator, Justice, Miguel, St. Vincent, CHVRCHES, Blood Orange, A$AP Ferg, Sylvan Esso, First Aid Kit, the Drums, T-Pain, Cashmere Cat, Superorganism, Hinds, and more.
It all goes down 9/21-23, and tickets will go on sale this Thursday, 4/26, on the festival’s website. Check out the full lineup in text form below or in poster form, created by UK artist Lakwena Maciver, above.
The Weeknd
Arcade Fire
Florence + The Machine
Travis Scott
DJ Snake
ODESZA
N.E.R.D
Death Cab For Cutie
Tyler, the Creator
Justice
Bastille
Galantis
Miguel
CHVRCHES
RL Grime
Foster The People
St. Vincent
French Montana
Santigold
A$AP Ferg
Sylvan Esso
Cold War Kids
Daniel Caesar
Alison Wonderland
The Neighbourhood
GoldLink
Jungle
T-Pain
Blood Orange
Cashmere Cat
Wolfmother
What So Not
Blackbear
First Aid Kit
Gramatik
Flight Facilities
Sabrina Claudio
SOFI TUKKER
Lizzo
LAUV
3LAU
Bazzi
Lane 8
The Drums
DVBBS
The Presets
Robert DeLong
Tribal Seeds
AJR
Party Favor
Denzel Curry
Sir Sly
Ravyn Lenae
Sam Feldt
Superorganism
Welshly Arms
Elohim
Two Feet
Elderbrook
Hinds
FLETCHER
Mt. Joy
YUNGBLUD
Amy Shark
Mikky Ekko
Wallows
Chet Porter
Knox Fortune
lovelytheband
Graves
Harry Hudson
Brasstracks
Morgan Saint
Neil Frances
Young Bombs
The Dirty Hooks
Mike Xavier
O Wildly