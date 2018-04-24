Life Is Beautiful 2018 Lineup

Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival is once again coming to downtown Las Vegas in the fall, and it’s bringing the Weeknd, Arcade Fire, Florence + The Machine, and Travis Scott along with it.

The lineup, which was just announced today, also features N.E.R.D., Death Cab For Cutie, Tyler, The Creator, Justice, Miguel, St. Vincent, CHVRCHES, Blood Orange, A$AP Ferg, Sylvan Esso, First Aid Kit, the Drums, T-Pain, Cashmere Cat, Superorganism, Hinds, and more.

It all goes down 9/21-23, and tickets will go on sale this Thursday, 4/26, on the festival’s website. Check out the full lineup in text form below or in poster form, created by UK artist Lakwena Maciver, above.

The Weeknd

Arcade Fire

Florence + The Machine

Travis Scott

DJ Snake

ODESZA

N.E.R.D

Death Cab For Cutie

Tyler, the Creator

Justice

Bastille

Galantis

Miguel

CHVRCHES

RL Grime

Foster The People

St. Vincent

French Montana

Santigold

A$AP Ferg

Sylvan Esso

Cold War Kids

Daniel Caesar

Alison Wonderland

The Neighbourhood

GoldLink

Jungle

T-Pain

Blood Orange

Cashmere Cat

Wolfmother

What So Not

Blackbear

First Aid Kit

Gramatik

Flight Facilities

Sabrina Claudio

SOFI TUKKER

Lizzo

LAUV

3LAU

Bazzi

Lane 8

The Drums

DVBBS

The Presets

Robert DeLong

Tribal Seeds

AJR

Party Favor

Denzel Curry

Sir Sly

Ravyn Lenae

Sam Feldt

Superorganism

Welshly Arms

Elohim

Two Feet

Elderbrook

Hinds

FLETCHER

Mt. Joy

YUNGBLUD

Amy Shark

Mikky Ekko

Wallows

Chet Porter

Knox Fortune

lovelytheband

Graves

Harry Hudson

Brasstracks

Morgan Saint

Neil Frances

Young Bombs

The Dirty Hooks

Mike Xavier

O Wildly