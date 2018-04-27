Tool Share New Music In Promo For Their Clinics

The world has been waiting for a long time for new Tool music. It’s been 12 years since the prog-metal greats released 10,000 Days, their last album. They’ve been working on a new one, but they’ve been working on it forever, squabbling with each other a bit in public, but we still don’t have any indication that it’s any near being done. (Drummer Danny Carey says the band’s new album will be “out in 2018,” but probably don’t hold your breath.) So it’s very cool to hear that the band has new music in any form. They do, and now we get to hear a few minutes of it.

Next month, Carey, guitarist Adam Jones, and bassist Justin Chancellor are traveling around a bit, giving a series of “music clinics.” They’ll walk fans through the way a Tool song is put together, from the early stages to the parts where it’s performed live. It seems more like a lecture series than anything else, with Q&As and meet-and-mingle portions. But in promoting that tour, they have now taken to Facebook to share a quick three-and-a-half-minute instrumental that really does sound like prime Tool.

Riding a single bass riff while guitars and percussion swirl around it, the three non-Maynard James Keenan Tool members have but together something that swirls and pounds in ways that sound both mathy and oceanic. It’s a cool piece of music, and it’s probably the most concrete indication yet that the band has something going on. Check out that clip of music below.

Keenan is, of course, busy with his reactivated band a Perfect Circle, who just released their first album in forever. But who knows, maybe the Tool members four will get something done finally, eventually.