The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Last night, Janelle Monáe unveiled the 45-minute short-film companion piece to Dirty Computer, her excellent new album. There aren’t many artists who could convince me to watch what’s essentially a music video that long, but Monáe is one of them. (I haven’t watched it yet; work and Infinity War have gotten in the way. But I will.) This week’s picks are below.

The Breakin’ rotating-room effect meets the Inception city-folding-in-on-itself effect, all in the service of pop glory.

So is Sean Paul a giant? Or is the French film crew just tiny? Is it a Gulliver’s Travels situation? Also, whose disembodied pulsating ass is that, and where is it going on that flatbed truck? So many questions!

Someone please greenlight the trap-themed remake of The Lost Boys already.

Plot twist: Josh Tillman finds the Time Stone, but he gets confused trying to work it, and he gets himself stuck.

Cole’s “ATM” video just missed this list; it’s a dizzy burst of late-’90s Busta Rhymes visuals put in service with a parable about money addiction or whatever. It’s a lot of fun. But it’s nowhere near as good as a serious, sober meditation of guilt and fame and public perception that still has Kevin Hart muttering about dick hands on his jacket.