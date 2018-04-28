Questlove Wears “Kanye Doesn’t Care About Black People” Shirt

Questlove isn’t a fan of Kanye West’s unabashed support of President Trump — and he’s not afraid to show it.

During Friday night’s (4/27) Concert for Peace And Justice in Montgomery, Alabama, the Roots drummer wore a Pablo-inspired T-shirt that read, “Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Black People.” The slogan was a reference to West’s unforgettable reaction to President George W. Bush’s handling of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Earlier this week, Questlove said he was deeply disappointed with West’s outspoken love of Trump. “Him embracing a president that embraces white supremacy and … I don’t know,” Questlove told Buzzfeed’s AM To DM. “I can’t. Twitter is losing their mind. For the first time yesterday, I thought I was done, and I went to sleep before midnight. I don’t like what I’m seeing.”

On Wednesday, West made his feelings about Trump perfectly clear, tweeting, “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him.” The rapper’s comments were met with anger and caused a divide among his devotees.

Questlove’s bold reaction came during Friday’s Concert For Peace And Justice at the Riverwalk Amphitheater in Montgomery. The performance commemorated the opening of the city’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum. Other performers included Usher, Common, Kirk Franklin, Dave Matthews, Stevie Wonder, and Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard.

The National Memorial For Peace And Justice is the nation’s first all-inclusive memorial dedicated to the victims of racial terror lynchings and the legacy of slavery and racial inequality in America.

