Indie pop artist Chris Farren released Cant Die in 2016, an impressive debut filled with power-pop and punk-leaning anthems. He returned last August with a breezy single, “Be There 4 Ya.” Today, on his birthday, Farren shares another similar-sounding one-off track, “The Way That I Love U Has Changed,” featuring additional vocals from Jenny Owen Youngs.
The song has a vaguely ’80s feel to it, sparkling and mellow. In his signature style, Farren sounds wistful yet celebratory shouting, “The way that I love you has changed, more and more with every passing day we face,” along with upbeat guitars and twinkling pianos. Listen below.
“The Way That I Love U Has Changed” is out now.