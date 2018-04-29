Indie pop artist Chris Farren released Cant Die in 2016, an impressive debut filled with power-pop and punk-leaning anthems. He returned last August with a breezy single, “Be There 4 Ya.” Today, on his birthday, Farren shares another similar-sounding one-off track, “The Way That I Love U Has Changed,” featuring additional vocals from Jenny Owen Youngs.

The song has a vaguely ’80s feel to it, sparkling and mellow. In his signature style, Farren sounds wistful yet celebratory shouting, “The way that I love you has changed, more and more with every passing day we face,” along with upbeat guitars and twinkling pianos. Listen below.

<a href="http://chrisfarren.bandcamp.com/track/the-way-that-i-love-u-has-changed" target="_blank">The Way That I Love U Has Changed by Chris Farren</a>

“The Way That I Love U Has Changed” is out now.