Nipsey Hussle Performed “FDT” In Washington In Front Of A Picture Of Kanye Wearing His MAGA Hat

Over the past week, Kanye West has taken to Twitter to unleash freewheeling thought garbage and album release news. His return to Twitter started with almost-funny gibberish about driving Teslas and notice of surprise collaborations, but has turned into a hotbed for his warped political views. Some artists and public figures were ready to come to his defense, others have spoken against him. Nipsey Hussle is the latest artist to respond to Kanye’s Trump-supporting Twitter tirade.

Yesterday the Los Angeles rapper performed “FDT,” a Donald Trump diss track, at Washington D.C.’s Broccoli City Festival. He performed the song in front of a backdrop displaying the viral image of Kanye West wearing his red “Make America Great Again” hat. Nipsey shared a picture of the stage on Instagram with the caption, “Performed #FDT in Washington D.C Picture Speaking A thousand Words.”

Nipsey Hussle released his most recent album Victory Lap in February and Kanye’s stream of upcoming albums is imminent. Until then, Ye has shared two quasi-songs for us to meme and speculate about.