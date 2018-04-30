Offset – “Hot Spot” (Feat. 21 Savage)

Last Halloween, the Migos rapper Offset and his Atlanta trap peer 21 Savage teamed up with producer Metro Boomin to release the surprise album Without Warning. “Ric Flair Drip,” the album’s best song and biggest anthem, was just an Offset solo track, but the album on the whole worked really well. Offset and 21 Savage have more chemistry on record than one might expect, considering how different their energy-levels are. And on another new track, they’ve teamed up again.

“Hot Spot” sounds significantly different from anything on Without Warning. Rather than Metro Boomin, the producer this time is trap innovator Zaytoven, the man behind many of Gucci Mane’s foundational hits. Perhaps as a result, “Hot Spot” sounds a lot more like an older trap joint than like most of what the genre produces today. And 21 Savage drops his flat, affectless demeanor and, for once, raps with a little energy. The song sounds like a throwback to Atlanta rap’s long white T-shirt era, and you can hear it below.

“Hot Spot” seems to be an online-only loosie for right now. Without Warning is out now.