Basilica SoundScape Announces Initial 2018 Lineup

Basilica SoundScape will be returning to Hudson, NY for its seventh year this fall, and the festival’s initial lineup has just been announced. Grouper, Lightning Bolt, Efrim Manuel Menuck (of Godspeed You! Black Emperor), Wax Idols, Spellling, L’Rain, and Insect Ark will be there; Haxan Cloak and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner will give a collaborative performance; and The Orchestra Now (TŌN)​ will perform an orchestral piece written by Sun O)))’s Stephen O’Malley. More artists will be announced in the coming months.

In addition to the music portion of the event, its art portion will be filled out by Tabita Rezaire and Jungil Hong. Sunday afternoon’s free afternoon of will be organized by writer Shanekia McIntosh​.

Tickets are available here. This year’s Basilica SoundScape will take place from 9/14-16.

Here’s the full lineup so far: