Austin City Limits is always the last of the big American music festivals to announce its lineup, and this year is no different. Today, the festival’s 2018 lineup has finally been announced, and, as usual, there’s a lot going on.

Paul McCartney, Metallica, Childish Gambino, Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, Odesza, and the National are sitting pretty at the top of the bill. And the rest of the lineup includes Janelle Monáe, David Byrne, Father John Misty, St. Vincent, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Blood Orange, Parquet Courts, Brockhampton, Sylvan Esso, Deftones, Chvrches, Justice, Trampled By Turtles, the Wombats, Lily Allen, Twin Shadow, Rhye, Khruangbin, Noname, Japanese Breakfast, Moses Sumney, Amber Mark, Big Thief, Amen Dunes, the Weather Station, Phil Cook, Lisa Loeb, the Revolution, the Breeders, and Hozier.

All those acts (and quite a few more) will come to Austin’s Zilker Park for two weekends, 10/5-7 and 10/12-14. Tickets are on sale over at the ACL website here.