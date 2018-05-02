Paramore guested on Colbert last night and broke out “Rose-Colored Boy,” a song off of their excellent 2017 release After Laughter. That LP landed on our Best Albums Of 2017 list, and it proved that Paramore continue to evolve with the times.

During the After Laughter press campaign, the members of Paramore were all about wearing primary colors. They kept with the theme during their Colbert appearance, with Hayley Williams decked out in a yellow ensemble. The performance was choreographed, and it begins with Williams staring directly into the camera against a bright pink background. From there, the band launches into “Rose-Colored Boy,” and their performance is electrifying.

Watch Paramore on Colbert below.

After Laughter is out now via Fueled By Ramen.