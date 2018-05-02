Within the past month, the two biggest names in rap right now have worked Lauryn Hill’s 1998 classic “Ex-Factor” into hit songs. Cardi B interpolated Hill’s song into “Be Careful,” her Invasion Of Privacy hit about infidelity. And even more prominently, Drake sampled it on his smash “Nice For What,” the reigning #1 song in America for the third week straight. Incidentally, this wasn’t the first time Drake sampled a hit from The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill on a track; he also flipped “Doo Wop (That Thing)” into a 2014 loosie called “Draft Day” that has not aged so well due to its repping for Johnny Manziel.)

It’s about time Hill herself got in on the fun, and as Pitchfork reports, she did so last night at the Apollo Theater. Onstage at the legendary Harlem venue, Hill performed a remix of “Nice For What” infused with live band instrumentation and featuring her own spin on the lyrics.

Hill’s new hook: “See this is ‘Ex-Factor’/ He took the sample/ My shit is classic/ Here’s an example.” Watch it go down below.

Hill recently announced a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, which is coming up this summer. Revisit our 2013 feature looking back at the album’s legacy.