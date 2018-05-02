Stream Dead Cross’ Surprise New EP

Dead Cross is the ferocious supergroup team-up of Faith No More frontman Mike Patton and Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo plus members of bands like the Locust and Retox. They specialize in a visceral, brutal form of hardcore, and last year’s debut self-titled album was a heavy-music blitzkrieg that got in and out in just 28 minutes. Now they’re back.

Today, without warning, Dead Cross have dropped another self-titled record on the world. This one is even shorter, but no less ferocious: a four-track blast of an EP that includes two new songs, “Skin Of A Redneck” and “My Perfect Prisoners,” and remixes of album tracks “Shillelagh” and “Church Of The Motherfuckers” courtesy of the Locust sound engineer Brent Asbury (Panicker) and the band’s own Justin Pearson (Planet B).

Along with the EP, the band has shared a music video for new track “My Perfect Prisoner.” Helmed by Eric Livingston, who created the cover art for their full-length debut and this EP, the clip matches the song’s sonic assault with a disorienting barrage of quick cuts. There are lots of gross shots of people shedding their skin. Check it and the rest of the EP out below.

<a href="http://deadcross.bandcamp.com/album/dead-cross-ep" target="_blank">Dead Cross (EP) by Dead Cross</a>

The Dead Cross EP is out now via Ipecac Recordings.