serpentwithfeet – “cherubim” Video

The R&B experimentalist serpentwithfeet has been blowing people’s minds for a few years, and he’ll finally release his full-length debut soil next month. We’ve already posted his video for “bless ur heart,” the album’s first single. Today, he’s shared a second vide, for a new song called “cherubim.”

The new track makes heavy use of serpentwithfeet’s gospel roots. It’s a love song, of sorts, and yet its chorus sounds, about giving up your life for someone else, seems like it could be about either another person or about a deity. Either way, it’s a song about salvation. Serpentwithfeet produced the song with Katie Gately and mmph, and the track sounds equal parts tender and ominous.

You could say the same thing about the video, which comes from Allie Avital, one of the best and most expressive music-video directors currently working. In the clip, we see serpentwithfeet and a lover cuddling and dancing through an old, dilapidated house. The dancing is truly impressive. And the whole video is deeply intimate, a sort of peek inside the moment of someone losing himself in another person. The bodies move together in intuitive ways; even the dancing is synchronized. Check out the video below.

Soil is out 6/8 on Secretly Canadian/Tri Angle Records.