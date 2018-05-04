For more than a year, Rae Sremmurd have been teasing their third album SR3MM. They first started teasing it under the name SremmLife3 in April of 2017, when they debuted new music during a gig at Ohio State. A lot has transpired since then, including the release of quite a few singles and the revelation that SR3MM would be a triple album: One disc with the Mississippi brothers bringing their usual collaborative energy followed by a solo disc from each brother.

As of today, the whole behemoth project is finally here. It’s a star-studded affair featuring Travis Scott, the Weeknd, Future, Juicy J, Young Thug, Zoë Kravitz, Pharrell, Trouble, and Riff 3x. Each disc is nine tracks long. First comes the collaborative SR3MM, then Swae Lee’s Swaecation, and finally Slim Jxmmi’s Jxmtro. Smartly, rather than spreading it out, they’ve released it all as one project, which will help listeners easily access it all and, perhaps just as importantly to the duo, pile up all the streams into one massive tally. Will it be enough to challenge Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys for #1 in its second week on the market? Will it even be enough to topple J. Cole’s KOD in its third week on the market? We shall see!

But first, let’s see how it sounds. Stream the full SR3MM experience below, then let us know: Which disc is your favorite? Is there another “Black Beatles” in the bunch? Should OutKast have tacked a collaborative album on the front of Speakerboxxx/The Love Below? And what is a “Perplexing Pegasus” anyway?

SR3MM is out now on EarDruma/Interscope.