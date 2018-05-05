Spoon frontman Britt Daniel was the guest on today’s episode of the deeply silly NPR quiz show Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!

In previous installments, host Peter Sagal has asked Neko Case about Necco Wafers, asked Chance The Rapper about “Saran the wrapper,” and asked Run The Jewels about “who runs the Jews.” So of course, he asked Britt Daniel, who is in a band called Spoon, about soup.

Specifically, the questions are about Campbell’s low-sodium tomato soup, a kind of traditional Mexican soup, and the guy who played the soup Nazi on Seinfeld. Britt Daniel does pretty well! Listen to the whole episode below.