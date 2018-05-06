Members of the ’80s proto-grunge band Mother Love Bone — including Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament, as well as Bruce Fairweather and Greg Gilmore — reunited last night to celebrate their late bandmate Andy Wood at the Neptune Theater in Seattle for the SMASH Benefit show. This was their first performance together in eight years.

According to Pearl Jam Online, they played a set of nine songs plus four encores with local musicians Shawn Smith and Ohm Johari. Other local musicians played Mother Love Bone covers throughout the evening. The concert ended with a cover of Argent’s “Hold Yr Head Up,” which was performed by all of the participating musicians. Watch below.