Last night was the first night of Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour, which promises to be one of the summer’s big pop spectacles. Swift played at the University Of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and as previously announced, she brought along Charli XCX and Camila Cabello as openers.

In her brief opening set, it seems that Charli XCX stayed away from her recent PC Music-influenced meta-pop experiments, sticking with her proven hits: “Boys,” “Boom Clap,” Icona Pop’s “I Love It,” Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy.” But she did debut a new song, a bass-heavy and trap-influenced midtempo jam that might be called “Five In The Morning.” Here’s a fan-made video:

UM HELLO CHARLI XCX PLAYING A NEW SONG FOR THE FIRST TIME AND ITS A BANGER??? WE STAN???? #repTourGlendale pic.twitter.com/WohQHDqxO6 — ali (@bieberstinoco) May 9, 2018

Charli and Camila Cabello both returned to the stage later on, during Swift’s set, singing “Shake It Off” with her. Charli appeared to be wearing a baggy jumpsuit made out of saran wrap:

Cantaron shake it off todas juntas voy a llorar pic.twitter.com/Dc16sb9Jm8 — camilushi (@boludakarla) May 9, 2018

And while Swift didn’t have any unannounced superstar-musician cameos, the way she did during every night of her 1989 tour, there was a pre-taped cameo from the comedian and movie star Tiffany Haddish, who hosted the episode of SNL where Swift was a musical guest last year. Haddish did the “the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now” bit from “Look What You Made Me Do,” and it seems possible that Swift will have a different celebrity do that part every night. Also, giant inflatable snakes!

Swift’s set was divided into six parts. She came onstage to Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation,” and her set leaned heavily on songs from the last two albums, though she did dig oldies like “All Too Well” and “Love Story,” sometimes in medley form, out of her catalog. Below, watch a few more fan-made videos from Swift’s set and check out the setlists for all three acts.

TAYLOR SWIFT SETLIST:

01 “…Ready for It?”

02 “I Did Something Bad”

03 “Gorgeous”

04 “Style / Love Story / You Belong With Me”

05 “Look What You Made Me Do”

06 “End Game”

07 “King Of My Heart”

08 “Delicate”

09 “Shake It Off” (with Camila Cabello & Charli XCX)

10 “Dancing With Our Hands Tied”

11 “All Too Well”

12 “Blank Space”

13 “Dress”

14 “Bad Blood / Should’ve Said No”

15 “Don’t Blame Me”

16 “Long Live / New Year’s Day”

17 “Getaway Car”

18 “Call It What You Want”

19 “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

20 “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

CAMILA CABELLO SETLIST:

01 “Never Be the Same”

02 “She Loves Control”

03 “Inside Out”

04 “Bad Things”

05 “Can’t Help Falling in Love” (Elvis Presley cover)

06 “Consequences”

07 “In The Dark”

08 “Into It”

09 “Havana”

CHARLI XCX SETLIST:

01 “Boom Clap”

02 “I Love It”

03 “Break The Rules”

04 “Unlock It”

05 “Boys”

06 “Five In The Morning”

07 “Fancy”