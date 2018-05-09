Forth Wanderers – “Not For Me” Video

Last month, Forth Wanderers released their self-titled sophomore album — what some might call an indie rock record for the ages — and today they’ve shared a video for its lead single, “Not For Me.” It was directed by Loroto Productions and features all five band members in their hometown of Montclair, NJ. Each of them gets their moment in the spotlight, courtesy of a series of slow zooms in as band leader Ava Trilling drives by them. There’s a photograph motif, too, a sort of memory-in-a-memory structure that leads to a family-style meal with some comically large food. Watch and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

06/27 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

06/28 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Backroom

06/29 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

06/30 New Orleans, LA @ TBA

07/02 Dallas, TX @ Regal Room

07/03 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

07/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

07/06 San Diego, CA @ TBC *

07/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

07/08 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *

07/10 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir *

07/11 Seattle, WA @ Ver Project *

07/13 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

07/14 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake *

07/17 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

07/18 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s Lockeroom

* w/ Illuminati Hotties

Forth Wanderers is out now via Sub Pop.