Ty Dolla $ign remains absolutely everywhere in music. In addition to his constant stream of high-profile guest features — most recently on Christina Aguilera’s Kanye-produced comeback single “Accelerate” — the West Coast R&B lothario is releasing six new solo tracks this week with the upcoming deluxe edition of his recent album Beach House 3, which is set to arrive on Friday. And today, he’s shared one of them.

“Clout,” which also features the cold-blooded Atlanta rapper 21 Savage, premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music today. “I stay recording like constantly,” Ty Dolla $ign told Lowe on the air, which, no shit. “Me and 21 we did his other songs for his new project and right after that I went back to the studio and we were just working on songs and ‘Clout’ came up. As soon as I did the hook and the verse and it was time for the second verse, I was like, ‘We need 21.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ty reveals that he recorded a whole album with Jeremih and says that he wants to work with Donald Glover/Childish Gambino next. Listen to “Clout” below.

The deluxe edition of Beach House 3 is out this Friday, 5/11, on Atlantic.