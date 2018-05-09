Ric Wilson came up in the Chicago rap scene through Young Chicago Authors, the same creative writing and poetry program that helped launch the careers of artists including Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, Jamila Woods, Saba, and former Artist To Watch Kweku Collins. Later this month, he’s following up his 2017 EP Negrow Disco with a new one called BANBA, and we’ve already heard one song, “Split.” Today, he’s shared another.

“Sinner,” produced by Hirsh and co-produced by Wilson himself, is a slickly funky neo-soul-inflected track that also features Kweku Collins, Rane Raps, and Nick Kosma. “No one’s perfect. We’re all a shit show, trying to be better people everyday. This song is about trying to get there,” Wilson says in a press release. “Me and Kweku have been friends for years and have always been talking about doing a song together, I finally reached out and sent a track that I thought made sense. That’s usually how stuff goes in Chicago.”

The song itself is great, all squelchy bass and squiggly synths and live horns courtesy of Sam Veren. Listen to “Sinner” below.

The BANBA EP is out 5/18 via Innovative Leisure.