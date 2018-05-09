FORM Arcosanti, the Hundred Waters-curated music festival, has announced a last-minute change to the lineup before it officially kicks off this weekend. Chance The Rapper, who was scheduled to perform the fest’s first day on Friday alongside Fleet Foxes, Amen Dunes, Mitski, and more, has dropped off of the bill. He will be replaced by Flying Lotus.

“Due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, Chance The Rapper is unable to perform at this year’s FORM Arcosanti festival,” the festival’s organizers said in a statement. “While we are disappointed Chance won’t be with us, we are excited to contribute to his philanthropic initiative SocialWorks and look forward to the next opportunity to support each other’s missions through music.”

The statement continues, “In the meantime, we’re thrilled to announce that Flying Lotus’ mind-blowing 3D live show has been added to headline the Amphitheater on Friday night.” FORM Arcosanti takes place 5/11-13 in Arcosanti, Arizona.