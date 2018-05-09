Grimes and Elon Musk have been causing quite a stir online, but their union hasn’t only inspired memes. A.G. Cook, who helms the bubblegum-electronic label and collective PC Music, shared a remix of Grimes’ “Flesh Without Blood” called “Flesh Without Musk.” Musk recently tweeted that “Flesh Without Blood” is one of his favorite Grimes songs.

The remix is part of his Hollywood Ambient mix for Sigur Ros’ multi-volume musical project Liminal. His mix also includes remixes of Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” at 4:17, Rihanna’s “We Found Love” at 43:04, and a couple of Sigur Rós tracks. It’s exactly what the title purports: An ambient interpretation of hot Hollywood tracks. Listen below and catch the Grimes remix around 49:20. It’s very fun and danceable, what Grimes would’ve wanted!

Hollywood Ambient is out now on SoundCloud.