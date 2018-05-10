Earlier this month, LSD — the trio made up of Labrinth, Sia, and Diplo — unveiled their new pop supergroup with their first-ever track, “Genius,” and today they’re back with another one, “Audio.” It’s in the same vein as the first, a radio and streaming-friendly mix of muted choruses punctuated by popping blasts. “Make the bomb beat/ I’ll give you melody,” Sia sings in the chorus.

The song comes attached to an elaborate video that features a blend of animation and real-life. It starts off with Diplo renting a car, which he drives around Los Angeles flanked by illustrated tigers and fish. Sia doesn’t appear in-person, but instead is ever-present in the form of a sort of creepy hovering balloon, which sings and entices everyone in a parking lot to dance. Labrinth does his own thing in the middle of a shut-down street. The video was directed by Ernest Desumbila.

Watch and listen below.

LSD’s debut album is due out later this year via Columbia, and they’ll have their first performance at Governors Ball next month.