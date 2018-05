Nine Inch Nails just announced Bad Witch, the third EP in their trilogy, but perhaps of greater interest is their new round of tour dates and the security measures they’re taking with ticket sales. Specifically, tickets for the Cold And Black And Infinite Tour — with openers the Jesus And Mary Chain! — will only be sold in person.

Yup: The first access to tickets will be at each venue’s box office next Saturday, 5/19, except for Red Rocks in Colorado, for which the sale will take place Sunday, 5/20 at Denver Coliseum Box Office. Why are NIN flashing us all back to the days of waiting in line at your local ticket outlet? To combat bots and scalpers, of course! Allow them to explain:

WHAT? WHY? PHYSICAL WORLD PRESALE?

THE PROMISE OF A WORLD MADE BETTER BY COMPUTERS AND ONLINE CONNECTIVITY HAS FAILED US IN MANY WAYS, PARTICULARLY WHEN IT COMES TO TICKETING. EVERYTHING ABOUT THE PROCESS SUCKS AND EVERYONE LOSES EXCEPT THE RESELLER. WE’VE DECIDED TO TRY SOMETHING DIFFERENT THAT WILL ALSO LIKELY SUCK, BUT IN A DIFFERENT WAY. WE’RE HOPING MANY OF YOU WILL BE HAPPY WITH THE RESULTS, WHILE SOME MAY DO WHAT THEY ALWAYS DO AND BITCH ABOUT IT. HERE’S HOW IT WORKS:

YOU (AN ACTUAL HUMAN BEING) SHOW UP AT THE BOX OFFICE, INTERACT WITH THE TICKET SELLER (ANOTHER ACTUAL HUMAN BEING) AND PURCHASE UP TO FOUR TICKETS THAT WILL ACTUALLY BE HANDED TO YOU ON THE SPOT. THE TICKETS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE ONLINE OR ANYWHERE ELSE BEFORE OR DURING THAT DAY. ALL SEATS (INCLUDING THE BEST SEATS) WILL BE AVAILABLE FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. YOU MAY ACTUALLY ENCOUNTER OTHER ACTUAL HUMAN BEINGS WITH SIMILAR INTERESTS LIKELY WEARING BLACK CLOTHING DURING THE PROCESS AND POTENTIALLY INTERACT WITH THEM. THE EXPERIENCE HAS THE POTENTIAL* TO BE ENJOYABLE. NINE INCH NAILS HAS ALWAYS BEEN ABOUT BRINGING PEOPLE TOGETHER, LIVING LIFE TO THE FULLEST AND GOOD TIMES.** ANY REMAINING TICKETS WILL BE SOLD AT A LATER DATE. *NOT GUARANTEED

**NOT ENTIRELY TRUE

Here are the new dates:

As for the EP, it’s out 6/22, completing the trilogy that began with 2016’s Not The Actual Events and 2017’s ADD VIOLENCE. Here’s the tracklist:

01 “Shit Mirror”

02 “Ahead Of Ourselves”

03 “Play The Goddamned Part”

04 “God Break Down The Door”

05 “I’m Not From This World”

06 “Over And Out”

Pre-order Bad Witch here.