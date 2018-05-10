Towkio – “Morning View” Video (Feat. SZA)

The album cover for Towkio’s recent LP WWW. featured the Chicago rapper wearing a space suit, and he released it by flying 100,000 feet into the air in a helium balloon and then literally dropping it from the stratosphere. So it’s not too surprising that he’s continuing the space theme with the new music video for album track “Morning View,” which features a guest verse from SZA.

The video, shot at the Los Angeles YouTube Space and directed by Towkio’s longtime collaborator Todd Barrett, is basically a remake of the beginning of the Duncan Jones/Sam Rockwell movie Moon (as in, before things start getting crazy). It’s big on the stark, lonely emptiness of outer space, following Towkio as he floats aimlessly around the moon and watches old video messages from his former lover back on Earth. Watch below.

WWW. is out now via American Recordings/Republic.