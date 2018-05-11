Stream Arctic Monkeys’ New Album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Arctic Monkeys made the curious choice to not release any singles in the lead-up to the release of their sixth album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, so now’s the first time you can hear any of these songs, unless you decided to partake in the live videos of them debuting some of the new tracks at a show last week. It’s their first album since 2013’s AM, and it finds the British band moving away from the razor-sharped hooks and brash confidence of their last few albums and in a more lounge-y direction. As our own Tom Breihan put it in our Premature Evaluation review: “It’s an ambitious mess.” But, wait, there’s more:

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the sixth Arctic Monkeys album, opens with tinkly pianos, brushed drums, murmuring vintage synths, and this line: “I just wanted to be one of the Strokes / Now look at the mess you made me make.” Alex Turner delivers it in a quavery, knowingly drunk open-shirt-collar slur, his voice slathered in echo. It’s a great opening line, smirky and self-aware and attention-grabbing. And when viewed in the right light, it looks like a statement of intent. But really, the line from the album that reads as the thesis statement, the one that tells you everything you need to know about what Turner and his band are doing, shows up on “One Point Perspective,” the album’s second song. It’s this: “Bear with me, man, I lost my train of thought.”

Read the full review on Arctic Monkeys’ new album here, and take a listen for yourself below.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is out now on Domino.