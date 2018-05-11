Paul Anka Announces Drake Collab Out In June

In recent years, Drake has developed a bit of a reputation as a culture vulture. Depending on your perspective, he’s either exploiting up-and-coming artists or boosting their careers by hopping on remixes of their songs. The latest artist to receive the prestigious Drake co-sign? Paul Anka.

The 76-year old crooner and former teen idol announced that he was collaborating with Drake back in February, when he posted a picture of them together with the caption “Love working with Drake” on Instagram. And last night at the Canadian Music And Broadcast Industry Awards, as Billboard reports, Anka revealed some more details about their upcoming collaboration.

“I’m working with a brilliant young artist who is as hot as you can get right now, a fellow young Canadian and his name is Drake,” Anka said while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award from his friend Michael Bublé. “We recorded something that will be released, out in June. That’s all I can tell you.”

Bublé added, “As well as I know Paul, you will never get used to Paul Anka calling you and saying, ‘Oh my god, that Drake got some phat beats. Honestly. This dude’s flow is terribly sick.’ And I’m not joking. That is real. Paul is the Benjamin Button of crooners and he’s just getting younger.”

With Drake on his side, this Paul Anka guy could be going places. Watch out. Their collab may or may not be part of Drake’s new album Scorpion, which is set to come out next month.