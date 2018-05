Asbury Park indie-pop quartet Deal Casino have a new EP on the way, and today, they’ve shared a new track called “Dirty T-Shirt.” A watery, downcast song about aging, ennui, and falling out of love, it comes along with an oddly calming video of jellyfish floating at the Baltimore Aquarium from director Anthony Yebra. Watch and listen below.

Their next EP is out 5/18.