Run The Jewels have this ongoing bit where they fake-ruin all of Stephen Colbert’s on-air holiday celebrations. And while the rap duo “swore they had something nice to say” to Colbert on Friday’s Late Show, their birthday song was no different. They start by singing “Happy Birthday” before rapping about Colbert’s impending death while neon skeletons dance and the grim repear pops out of a giant cake. Colbert turns 54 today, so hopefully they follow up with a fruit basket or something. Watch it all unfold below.