Watch Ariana Grande Sing “No Tears Left To Cry” With The Roots On Nintendo Labo Instruments

Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show has a regular segment in which Fallon, his house band the Roots, and whatever famous guest he has that night will play one of the guest’s songs on toy classroom instruments. It’s usually both cute and fun, which is something that Fallon’s Tonight Show so often goes for and so rarely achieves. But on last night’s show, Fallon tried it with a whole new generation of toy instruments.

Nintendo Labo is apparently a whole new system where people play instruments built out of Nintendo controllers and cardboard. I’ve never heard of it, but it appears to be a thing. (There’s a good chance you nerds already know more about it than I do.) On last night’s show, Fallon and the Roots sat in with Ariana Grande and sang a version of “No Tears Left To Cry,” her excellent new single, using Nintendo Labo instruments. (Fallon already dedicated basically an entire show to Grande earlier this month, but apparently it wasn’t enough.)

With the dinky-synth beatscapes conjured by those Nintendo instruments and Fallon and the Roots’ backing vocals, this version of “No Tears Left To Cry” came out sounding more like Devo than anyone could’ve anticipated. The lab jumpsuits that everyone wore helped out with that, too. Black Thought played “electric guitar fishing rod,” which just looked like a fishing rod. Watch it all happen below.

“No Tears Left To Cry” is out now at iTunes, and Grande’s new album Sweetener is coming this summer.