Snail Mail – “Let’s Find An Out”

Snail Mail are releasing their debut album, Lush, in a couple weeks. The two singles we’ve heard from it so far, “Pristine” and “Heat Wave,” are both pummeling rock songs based around a groundswell of different emotions. Lindsey Jordan switches things up for the next track she’s sharing from the album, though. “Let’s Find An Out” is calmer and more delicate than those two by comparison.

It’s deftly played, just Jordan and a gorgeous weave of interlocking guitars, and it gets a lot across in only two minutes. The song straddles the line between hopeful and wistful; there’s talk of starting anew, but doubt over the possibility hangs in the air. “Burn out when you want/ Something that’s lost belongs to you,” she sings. “If someone should pay for it/ Well, I don’t know who.” Her delivery on those last two lines curdles, the uncertainty taking over.

Listen to it below and revisit our recent interview with Jordan.

TOUR DATES:

05/19 Leeds, UK @ Brudnell Social Club

05/20 Manchester, UK @ Vullivers

05/21 Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

05/23 Belgium, BE @ Witloof Bar

05/24 Groningen, NE @ Vera

05/26 Amsterdam, NE @ London Calling

05/27 Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique

06/05 Portland, ME @ State Theater

06/06 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

06/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

06/09 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewing

06/12 Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

06/13 Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo

06/14 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

06/15 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Flux

06/16 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

06/17 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

06/18 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

06/20 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

06/22 Boise, ID @ Funky Tac

06/23 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

06/24 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

06/25 Portland, OR @ Holocene

06/27 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

06/28 San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

06/29 Visalia, CA @ The Cellar Door

06/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

07/03 Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock Live

07/05 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

07/06 Dallas, TX @ Three Links

07/07 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s

07/08 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

07/09 Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

07/10 Durham, NC @ Pinhook

07/11 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

07/12 Baltimore, MD @ The Parkway Theater

07/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

07/15 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

07/16 Montreal, QC @ L’Escogriffe Bar Spectacle

07/17 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

07/24 Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups

07/25 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

07/26 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

07/27 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

07/29 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

08/17 Cardiff, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/20 Antwerp, Belgium @ Antwerp OLT

08/22 Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ Conges Annules

08/23 Düdingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn

08/28 Bergen, Norway @ Perfect Sounds Forever

08/31 Asten-Heusden, Netherlands @ Misty Fields

09/02 Dorset, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

10/25 London, UK @ The Dome

11/8-10 Reykjavik, Iceland @ Iceland Airwaves

4/4-4/28 w/ Japanese Breakfast

6/5-6/6 w/ Belle and Sebastian

6/12-7/17 w/ Bonny Doon

7/24-7/29 w/ Long Beard

8/20 w/ Blonde Redhead

Lush is out 6/8 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.