Snail Mail – “Let’s Find An Out”

Snail Mail are releasing their debut album, Lush, in a couple weeks. The two singles we’ve heard from it so far, “Pristine” and “Heat Wave,” are both pummeling rock songs based around a groundswell of different emotions. Lindsey Jordan switches things up for the next track she’s sharing from the album, though. “Let’s Find An Out” is calmer and more delicate than those two by comparison.
It’s deftly played, just Jordan and a gorgeous weave of interlocking guitars, and it gets a lot across in only two minutes. The song straddles the line between hopeful and wistful; there’s talk of starting anew, but doubt over the possibility hangs in the air. “Burn out when you want/ Something that’s lost belongs to you,” she sings. “If someone should pay for it/ Well, I don’t know who.” Her delivery on those last two lines curdles, the uncertainty taking over.
Listen to it below and revisit our recent interview with Jordan.
TOUR DATES:
05/19 Leeds, UK @ Brudnell Social Club
05/20 Manchester, UK @ Vullivers
05/21 Bristol, UK @ Louisiana
05/23 Belgium, BE @ Witloof Bar
05/24 Groningen, NE @ Vera
05/26 Amsterdam, NE @ London Calling
05/27 Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique
06/05 Portland, ME @ State Theater
06/06 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
06/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
06/09 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewing
06/12 Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
06/13 Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo
06/14 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
06/15 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Flux
06/16 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
06/17 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
06/18 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
06/20 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
06/22 Boise, ID @ Funky Tac
06/23 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
06/24 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
06/25 Portland, OR @ Holocene
06/27 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
06/28 San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall
06/29 Visalia, CA @ The Cellar Door
06/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater
07/03 Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock Live
07/05 Austin, TX @ Barracuda
07/06 Dallas, TX @ Three Links
07/07 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s
07/08 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
07/09 Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn
07/10 Durham, NC @ Pinhook
07/11 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter
07/12 Baltimore, MD @ The Parkway Theater
07/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
07/15 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
07/16 Montreal, QC @ L’Escogriffe Bar Spectacle
07/17 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
07/24 Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups
07/25 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
07/26 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
07/27 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
07/29 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
08/17 Cardiff, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/20 Antwerp, Belgium @ Antwerp OLT
08/22 Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ Conges Annules
08/23 Düdingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn
08/28 Bergen, Norway @ Perfect Sounds Forever
08/31 Asten-Heusden, Netherlands @ Misty Fields
09/02 Dorset, UK @ End Of The Road Festival
10/25 London, UK @ The Dome
11/8-10 Reykjavik, Iceland @ Iceland Airwaves
4/4-4/28 w/ Japanese Breakfast
6/5-6/6 w/ Belle and Sebastian
6/12-7/17 w/ Bonny Doon
7/24-7/29 w/ Long Beard
8/20 w/ Blonde Redhead
Lush is out 6/8 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.